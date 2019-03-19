Focus On Family: I Choose the Ladder and The CLIMB Summit details

Watchen Nyanue

D'Andrea Anderson

Events:

The CLIMB career summit, Saturday, March 30th at the University of Phoenix downtown campus which is located at 203 N. LaSalle St. - 9:00 a.m.

The Games We Play: 3/29 (co-ed game night to kick off the career summit, in partnership with MINI of Chicago) – 8:30 p.m. – 1111 W. Diversey Pkwy

https://www.ichoosetheladder.com/

https://www.theclimbsummit.com/

Five Career Tips:

  1. Be clear on how success is measured for your role.
  2. Most people find mentors when they are doing good work.
  3. Be aware of the gaps you may have between where you are and where you want to be and find ways to address them.
  4. Remember that you always have a choice.
  5. Remember that most of the decisions about your career will be made when you are not in the room.
