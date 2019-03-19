Focus On Family: I Choose the Ladder and The CLIMB Summit details

Watchen Nyanue
D'Andrea Anderson
Events:
The CLIMB career summit, Saturday, March 30th at the University of Phoenix downtown campus which is located at 203 N. LaSalle St. - 9:00 a.m.
The Games We Play: 3/29 (co-ed game night to kick off the career summit, in partnership with MINI of Chicago) – 8:30 p.m. – 1111 W. Diversey Pkwy
https://www.ichoosetheladder.com/
https://www.theclimbsummit.com/
Five Career Tips:
- Be clear on how success is measured for your role.
- Most people find mentors when they are doing good work.
- Be aware of the gaps you may have between where you are and where you want to be and find ways to address them.
- Remember that you always have a choice.
- Remember that most of the decisions about your career will be made when you are not in the room.