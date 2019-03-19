Focus On Family: I Choose the Ladder and The CLIMB Summit details

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Watchen Nyanue

D'Andrea Anderson

Events:

The CLIMB career summit, Saturday, March 30th at the University of Phoenix downtown campus which is located at 203 N. LaSalle St. - 9:00 a.m.

The Games We Play: 3/29 (co-ed game night to kick off the career summit, in partnership with MINI of Chicago) – 8:30 p.m. – 1111 W. Diversey Pkwy

https://www.ichoosetheladder.com/

https://www.theclimbsummit.com/

Five Career Tips: