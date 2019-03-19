FeedonThis: The 2019 Sports Feed MLB Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - We're just nine days away from the start of the Cubs and White Sox season, and like usual, we're previewing the American and National Leagues on Sports Feed.

Unlike past years, however, we were a little tight on time thanks to show schedules. So instead of breaking it down over a couple of days, Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman did so in one. The guys took one segment to talk about the American League and another for the National League, along with the guy's predictions for the upcoming season.

This year's MLB preview is part of #FeedonThis from Tuesday's show, which you can watch in the video above or below.