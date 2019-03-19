Emilio Estevez joins us to talk about his iconic roles, his family, and his new movie

Posted 11:03 AM, March 19, 2019, by

Emilio Estevez joins us live in studio to talk about some of his older iconic roles from his rat-pack days, his relationship with Martin Sheen and the rest of his family, and gives us a idea of what his new movie, The Public, is all about.

