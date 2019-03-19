Emilio Estevez joins us live in studio to talk about some of his older iconic roles from his rat-pack days, his relationship with Martin Sheen and the rest of his family, and gives us a idea of what his new movie, The Public, is all about.
Emilio Estevez joins us to talk about his iconic roles, his family, and his new movie
-
James Gandolfini’s son Michael Gandolfini cast as Tony Soprano in ‘Sopranos’ prequel movie
-
Comedian Michael Colyar stops by to talk about his upcoming one man show, “Michael Colyar’s Mama”
-
British actor Albert Finney dies at 82
-
Suburban contractor accused of fraud, theft
-
Jan-Michael Vincent, star of ‘Airwolf,’ dead at 73
-
-
Walmart to make ‘every effort’ to keep greeters with disabilities
-
R. Kelly back in Cook County Jail after failing to pay $161K in back child support
-
Gary Sinise talks about his book, ‘Grateful American: A Journey from Self to Service’
-
Trump says Alabama woman who joined ISIS should not return to US
-
Trump, Kim summit collapses amid failure to reach deal
-
-
Former Blackhawk, NHL Hall of Famer Ted Lindsay dies at 93
-
Details of Aurora gunman’s past encounters with police show dark side
-
Trump and Xi to meet at Mar-a-Lago