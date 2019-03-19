Emilio Estevez and Ryan Dowd talk about homelessness and new movie “The Public”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Emilio Estevez and Hesed House homeless shelter director Ryan Dowd discuss the issues with homelessness in the United States, as well as Dowd's new book, "A Librarian's Guide to Homelessness." Dowd worked as a consultant on Estevez's new movie, "The Public," a film that Estevez wrote, directed and stars in. For more about Hesed House check out http://www.hesedhouse.org