Cirque du Soleil Volta live in studio!

Cirque du Soleil Volta join us live in studio. The show, which is themed around extreme sports, comes to Chicago in 2019. For more information visit https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/usa/chicago/deals?utm_medium=paid-search&utm_source=google&utm_content=expanded-text-ad%7cbt_luzia_us_chicago-il_chicago_b_en%7cticket-sales%7cpmg%7c%7c%7c%7ctsd&utm_campaign=luzia-chicago-2019%7ctouringshowbt%7cluzia%7cchicago-il-us%7c2019%7cchicago&gclid=Cj0KCQjwpsLkBRDpARIsAKoYI8ywupwHjgItVZ3hF9fhAdmCJXlWAopG2t0DEUoC2FFXRmU8GEWhYqAaAiceEALw_wcB&gclsrc=aw.ds

