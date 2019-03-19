Chicago police union wants federal investigation into Kim Foxx’s handling of Jussie Smollett case

Posted 7:44 AM, March 19, 2019, by

CHICAGO — Chicago's police union is calling for a federal investigation into the Cook County State's Attorney's actions in the Jussie Smollett case.

Three days after Smollett claimed he was attacked, Kim Foxx asked Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson to turn the case over to the FBI.

The request came after Foxx exchanged text messages and emails with relatives and a supporter of Smollett, who said they were worried about leaks in the investigation.

Foxx later recused herself from the case.

The FOP wants federal investigators to determine whether Foxx broke the law.

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.