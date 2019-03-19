Chicago police union wants federal investigation into Kim Foxx’s handling of Jussie Smollett case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Chicago's police union is calling for a federal investigation into the Cook County State's Attorney's actions in the Jussie Smollett case.

Three days after Smollett claimed he was attacked, Kim Foxx asked Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson to turn the case over to the FBI.

The request came after Foxx exchanged text messages and emails with relatives and a supporter of Smollett, who said they were worried about leaks in the investigation.

Foxx later recused herself from the case.

The FOP wants federal investigators to determine whether Foxx broke the law.