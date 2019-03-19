Charlie Roumeliotis talks Blackhawks on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - They just won't go away, and they probably won't till the end of the season.

The Blackhawks picked up another point in their chase for the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference despite losing to the Canucks at home. They're four points behind the Coyotes with ten games to play, hoping to avoid missing out on the playoffs for a second-straight season.

Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago will follow them the rest of the way this season, whether the season ends in early April or later in the spring. He talked about their play during the second half of the season, their playoff pursuit along with a look ahead to next year's roster with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

You can watch their discussion in the video above or below.