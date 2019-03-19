4-day Lollapalooza passes on sale Tuesday

Posted 9:27 AM, March 19, 2019, by and , Updated at 09:34AM, March 19, 2019

CHICAGO — Four-day general admission tickets for Lollapalooza go on sale starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The passes cost $340, plus taxes and fees through Lollapalooza.com.

A layaway plan will be available this year to pay for your tickets in multiple installments.

The four-day Lollapalooza Festival will run from August 1-4 in Chicago’s Grant Park.

Single-day tickets are not for sale yet, but are “coming soon,” according to the official Lollapalooza website.

The line-up for this year’s festival has not yet been announced.

