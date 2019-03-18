Record flooding on segments of the Rock and Pecatonica Rivers

Recent rains and continued snow melt in Wisconsin has combined to lift waters on segments of Rock River at Latham Park just north of Rockford and the Pecatonica River at Martintown, Wisconsin to record levels. Major flooding is occurring at Rockton on the Rock River and Shirland and Freeport on the Pecatonica. Minor to Moderate flooding is occurring on other segments of the Rock, Fox, Des Plaines, Kankakee and Illinois Rivers. Rivers in flood are depicted by green shading on the headlined map.

Following the latest river summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service:

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr   Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Warning

North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Rd)  18.0    12.84  07 AM Mon  -0.58

Des Plaines River
Russell                7.0     6.93  06 AM Mon  -0.46
Gurnee                 7.0     8.32  06 AM Mon  -0.47 MINOR
Lincolnshire          12.5    12.87  07 AM Mon  -0.34 MINOR
Des Plaines           15.0    15.07  07 AM Mon  -0.24 MINOR
River Forest          16.0    11.54  07 AM Mon  -0.07
Riverside              7.5     5.63  07 AM Mon  -0.20



Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5    10.44  06 AM Mon   0.23 MODERATE
Montgomery            13.0    13.10  06 AM Mon   0.05 MINOR
Dayton                12.0    10.19  07 AM Mon  -0.09

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook           19.5    15.80  07 AM Mon  -0.29

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville           11.5     8.35  06 AM Mon  -0.16

Du Page River
Plainfield            12.0     7.70  07 AM Mon  -0.22
Shorewood              6.5     3.17  07 AM Mon  -0.23

Iroquois River
Rensselaer            12.0     6.93  06 AM Mon  -0.25
Foresman              18.0    12.55  07 AM Mon  -0.32
Chebanse              16.0     8.03  07 AM Mon  -0.52
Iroquois              18.0    12.43  07 AM Mon  -0.19



Sugar Creek
Milford               18.0     7.44  07 AM Mon  -0.87

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge          10.0     7.92  07 AM Mon   0.19
Kouts                 11.0     8.60  07 AM Mon   0.14
Shelby                 9.0     9.02  07 AM Mon   0.16 MINOR
Momence                5.0     3.28  07 AM Mon   0.04
Wilmington             6.5     3.32  07 AM Mon  -0.13

Thorn Creek
Thornton              10.0     3.61  06 AM Mon  -0.13

Little Calumet River
Dyer                  12.0     3.06  07 AM Mon  -0.15



Munster               12.0     6.62  07 AM Mon  -0.31
South Holland         16.5     7.27  07 AM Mon  -0.56

Mazon River
Coal City             12.0     3.86  07 AM Mon  -0.05

Vermilion River
Pontiac               14.0     5.01  07 AM Mon  -0.21
Leonore               16.0     7.66  07 AM Mon  -0.70

Upper Illinois River
Morris                16.0     9.06  07 AM Mon  -0.34
Ottawa               463.0   461.07  06 AM Mon  -0.02
La Salle              20.0    21.07  07 AM Mon  -0.47 MINOR

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb               10.0     4.71  07 AM Mon  -0.43

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere              9.0     5.23  06 AM Mon  -1.07
Perryville            12.0     9.57  06 AM Mon  -1.47

Pecatonica River
Shirland              12.0    16.13  07 AM Mon  -0.27 MAJOR

Rock River
Rockton               10.0    13.96  06 AM Mon   0.04 MAJOR
Latham Park           9.0        M  M              M  RECORD
Rockford (Auburn St)   6.0     7.39  07 AM Mon   0.15 MINOR
Byron                 13.0    15.82  07 AM Mon  -0.33 MODERATE
Dixon                 16.0    16.99  06 AM Mon  -0.45 MINOR
