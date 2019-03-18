× Record flooding on segments of the Rock and Pecatonica Rivers

Recent rains and continued snow melt in Wisconsin has combined to lift waters on segments of Rock River at Latham Park just north of Rockford and the Pecatonica River at Martintown, Wisconsin to record levels. Major flooding is occurring at Rockton on the Rock River and Shirland and Freeport on the Pecatonica. Minor to Moderate flooding is occurring on other segments of the Rock, Fox, Des Plaines, Kankakee and Illinois Rivers. Rivers in flood are depicted by green shading on the headlined map.

Following the latest river summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service: