Record flooding on segments of the Rock and Pecatonica Rivers
Recent rains and continued snow melt in Wisconsin has combined to lift waters on segments of Rock River at Latham Park just north of Rockford and the Pecatonica River at Martintown, Wisconsin to record levels. Major flooding is occurring at Rockton on the Rock River and Shirland and Freeport on the Pecatonica. Minor to Moderate flooding is occurring on other segments of the Rock, Fox, Des Plaines, Kankakee and Illinois Rivers. Rivers in flood are depicted by green shading on the headlined map.
Following the latest river summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service:
Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood
Stage Today Change Warning
North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Rd) 18.0 12.84 07 AM Mon -0.58
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 6.93 06 AM Mon -0.46
Gurnee 7.0 8.32 06 AM Mon -0.47 MINOR
Lincolnshire 12.5 12.87 07 AM Mon -0.34 MINOR
Des Plaines 15.0 15.07 07 AM Mon -0.24 MINOR
River Forest 16.0 11.54 07 AM Mon -0.07
Riverside 7.5 5.63 07 AM Mon -0.20
Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 10.44 06 AM Mon 0.23 MODERATE
Montgomery 13.0 13.10 06 AM Mon 0.05 MINOR
Dayton 12.0 10.19 07 AM Mon -0.09
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 15.80 07 AM Mon -0.29
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 8.35 06 AM Mon -0.16
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 7.70 07 AM Mon -0.22
Shorewood 6.5 3.17 07 AM Mon -0.23
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 6.93 06 AM Mon -0.25
Foresman 18.0 12.55 07 AM Mon -0.32
Chebanse 16.0 8.03 07 AM Mon -0.52
Iroquois 18.0 12.43 07 AM Mon -0.19
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 7.44 07 AM Mon -0.87
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 7.92 07 AM Mon 0.19
Kouts 11.0 8.60 07 AM Mon 0.14
Shelby 9.0 9.02 07 AM Mon 0.16 MINOR
Momence 5.0 3.28 07 AM Mon 0.04
Wilmington 6.5 3.32 07 AM Mon -0.13
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 3.61 06 AM Mon -0.13
Little Calumet River
Dyer 12.0 3.06 07 AM Mon -0.15
Munster 12.0 6.62 07 AM Mon -0.31
South Holland 16.5 7.27 07 AM Mon -0.56
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 3.86 07 AM Mon -0.05
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 5.01 07 AM Mon -0.21
Leonore 16.0 7.66 07 AM Mon -0.70
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 9.06 07 AM Mon -0.34
Ottawa 463.0 461.07 06 AM Mon -0.02
La Salle 20.0 21.07 07 AM Mon -0.47 MINOR
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 4.71 07 AM Mon -0.43
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 5.23 06 AM Mon -1.07
Perryville 12.0 9.57 06 AM Mon -1.47
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 16.13 07 AM Mon -0.27 MAJOR
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 13.96 06 AM Mon 0.04 MAJOR
Latham Park 9.0 M M M RECORD
Rockford (Auburn St) 6.0 7.39 07 AM Mon 0.15 MINOR
Byron 13.0 15.82 07 AM Mon -0.33 MODERATE
Dixon 16.0 16.99 06 AM Mon -0.45 MINOR