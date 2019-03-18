Police investigating after white nationalist stickers found along South Side Irish Parade route

CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating after white nationalist stickers were found along the South Side Irish Parade route over the weekend.

The stickers were found along Western Avenue Sunday between 99th and 119th streets. Ald. Matt O’Shea, 19th Ward, put a call to the Department of Streets and Sanitation to take them down.

Leah Chibe was at the parade with her three children and her husband when she saw the stickers. According to the Chicago Tribune, she tore down 20 to 25 stickers as she walked down the parade route. She also took photos of them and posted them on social media.

The stickers had the name of the American Identity Movement, which is a rebranding of Identity Europa, a well-known white nationalist group.

“This isn’t our community. Hate has no home here in the 19th Ward,” O’Shea said.

Beverly residents have seen white nationalist hate in Charlottesville, and last week in New Zealand, but never this close to home.

“They’re also in our neighborhoods,” Chibe said. “They’re really here and we have to be actively telling them that we’re not going to stand for it.”

The parade’s message was “Everyone belongs,” so the alderman said the neighborhood isn’t going to let this drag them down.

Michael Atwood, a spokesman for the American Identity Movement issued the following statement: