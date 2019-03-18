Updates at wgntv.com/weather
Much more spring-like weather this week
-
Rain, warm, wind, snow? Chicago set for a wild weather ride
-
Rain, wind but much more mild temps
-
More snow this week and a return of bitter cold
-
Week starts with light snow, wintry mix likely Wednesday
-
Warmer weather arrives later this week
-
-
Wild weather week ahead, including warmer temps
-
Slick roads cause crashes, wintry mix could lead to messy commute Monday evening
-
Freezing drizzle Monday, cold temps throughout week
-
Warm but windy Monday, chillier temperatures arrive Tuesday
-
High winds stop, wind chills make for a chilly Monday morning
-
-
Snow on the way this weekend, warmup likely next week
-
A wintry mix Wednesday, highs in the 30s
-
Cold, then bitter cold to end the week