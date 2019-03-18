Milder air expected as the weekend approaches

March, 2019 has been marked by generally cold conditions. Of the first 18 days of the month, only 3 days produced above normal readings. The month is currently averaging more than 5 degrees below normal. The cold weather regime is forecast to abate in coming days as northwesterly upper level winds weaken, and become westerly. This pattern change will cause cold air over the Great Lakes region to retreat to New England and eastern Canada by the weekend, while being replaced by a milder, Pacific-origin air mass. Temperatures are expected to run above normal with greater frequency in coming days. The warm-up will not be dramatic. Medium range forecasts suggest readings will average as much as 4 degrees above normal during the period of March 22nd through the 28th. Precipitation is expected to be scant over the next seven days, with the greatest likelihood of rain coming Sunday night or Monday.
