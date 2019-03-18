Midday Fix: Coffee Cocktails

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cynthia Quintero

Fairgrounds

1330 W. Fulton Market

Chicago, IL

http://www.fairgrounds.cafe

Fairgrounds, known for creating a first-of-its-kind destination that brings dozens of the nation’s finest craft roasters and specialty teas together under one roof, will open the doors of its first café and bar concept in Chicago’s booming Fulton Market neighborhood on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.

Other locations:

Chicago Bucktown

1620 N. Milwaukee Avenue

Chicago, IL 60647

Chicago – Millennium Park

Chicago Athletic Association Hotel

12 S. Michigan Avenue

Chicago, IL 60603

Recipes:

Grandpa Irv’s Old Fashioned

Ingredients

2 oz of Whiskey

1 sugar cube

3 dashes of Walnut bitters

1 shot of espresso (if they don’t have espresso, use instant coffee)

Orange peel (for garnish)

Preparation

Add single sugar cube to the bottom of your mixing glass Add the 3 dashes of Walnut Bitters over sugar cube Pour fresh espresso shot (or instant coffee) over sugar cube and bitters Add whiskey and ice to mixing glass Gently swizzle stir until chilled Pour drink in a rocks glass with fresh ice Express an orange rind around the rim of the glass and roll it tightly and you can now use it as your garnish!

The Dudes Rush-in

Ingredients

1 ¼ oz Vodka

1 ½ oz Cold Brew Liquor

.75 oz Half & Half

Espresso powder or coffee grounds for garnish

Preparation