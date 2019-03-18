Midday Fix: Coffee Cocktails

Cynthia Quintero
Fairgrounds
1330 W. Fulton Market
Chicago, IL
Fairgrounds, known for creating a first-of-its-kind destination that brings dozens of the nation’s finest craft roasters and specialty teas together under one roof, will open the doors of its first café and bar concept in Chicago’s booming Fulton Market neighborhood on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.
Other locations:
Chicago Bucktown
1620 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
Chicago – Millennium Park
Chicago Athletic Association Hotel
12 S. Michigan Avenue
Chicago, IL 60603
Recipes:
Grandpa Irv’s Old Fashioned
Ingredients
- 2 oz of Whiskey
- 1 sugar cube
- 3 dashes of Walnut bitters
- 1 shot of espresso (if they don’t have espresso, use instant coffee)
- Orange peel (for garnish)
Preparation
- Add single sugar cube to the bottom of your mixing glass
- Add the 3 dashes of Walnut Bitters over sugar cube
- Pour fresh espresso shot (or instant coffee) over sugar cube and bitters
- Add whiskey and ice to mixing glass
- Gently swizzle stir until chilled
- Pour drink in a rocks glass with fresh ice
- Express an orange rind around the rim of the glass and roll it tightly and you can now use it as your garnish!
The Dudes Rush-in
Ingredients
- 1 ¼ oz Vodka
- 1 ½ oz Cold Brew Liquor
- .75 oz Half & Half
- Espresso powder or coffee grounds for garnish
Preparation
- Add Vodka to Cocktail Shaker
- Add the Cold brew Liquor and Half & Half to Shaker
- Hard shake
- Pour into Rocks glass
- Gentle sprinkle of Espresso powder (or coffee grounds) over top of cocktail