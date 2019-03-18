Michael Beller talks NCAA Tournament on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The debate may continue about the teams that made it or didn't, or where each squad ended up or who'll they'll be facing.

But in just a few days, it won't matter. They'll start with 68 teams on Tuesday, then go forward with 64 on Thursday as the NCAA Tournament gets going across the country.

Michael Beller of Sports Illustrated will be covering the first and second rounds in Columbus this weekend, but before that, he stopped by Sports Feed to discuss the bracket on Monday.

He also took some time talk about the upcoming start of the baseball season with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. Watch Michael's discussion with the guys in the video above or below.