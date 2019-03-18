Dairy Queen’s ‘Free Cone Day’ is this Wednesday

Dairy Queen is celebrating the first day of spring Wednesday by giving away free ice cream cones!

You can get a free small vanilla cone at “participating, non-mall locations” on Wednesday, March 20. There’s a limit of one per customer. Click here to find the closest Dairy Queen near you.

Prepare to cone on #FreeConeDay! Wednesday, March 20th at DQ. pic.twitter.com/87eI0tSjfe — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 18, 2019

The company will also collect donations for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals during the promotion.

After Free Cone Day, DQ will offer a small regular or dipped cone for 50 cents only through its mobile app from March 21 through March 31.