Dairy Queen’s ‘Free Cone Day’ is this Wednesday

Dairy Queen is celebrating the first day of spring Wednesday by giving away free ice cream cones!
You can get a free small vanilla cone at “participating, non-mall locations” on Wednesday, March 20. There’s a limit of one per customer. Click here to find the closest Dairy Queen near you.
The company will also collect donations for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals during the promotion.
After Free Cone Day, DQ will offer a small regular or dipped cone for 50 cents only through its mobile app from March 21 through March 31.