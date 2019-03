Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Blackhawks Hall of Famer Chris Chelios stops by the morning show to discuss the team's playoff chances in the homestretch of the season and catching up with former head coach Joel Quenneville recently.

Chelios is also throwing out the first pitch at the Chicago Dogs season opener in Rosemont, where the team is attempting a world record for the "largest gathering of wieners in one location."

