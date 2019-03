× Chicago ‘dibs’ on street parking officially ends Monday

CHICAGO — The city of Chicago says dibs season officially ends today.

The Department of Streets and Sanitation is sweeping the streets of any large debris starting Monday morning.

If your favorite parking spot is reserved with a chair or cone, your dib will be taken.

Chicago got a longer dibs season than usual this year because of the harsh weather.

The city made their sweep a full month earlier last year.