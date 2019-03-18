West Chicago’s Cascade Drive-In to close its doors

Posted 8:02 AM, March 18, 2019, by , Updated at 08:46AM, March 18, 2019

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. — The Cascade Drive-In in West Chicago announced that it was forced to shut down after 58 years in business.

The operators made the announcement via Facebook stating the beloved property is closing for good.

Cascade's lease ended on Dec. 31, and the landowners are selling the property.

The drive-in's owner says he is devastated that the popular business has to close.

"The land is not sold and is not under contract nor has any new plan been submitted to the City of West Chicago," the owner said. "The property will simply be vacant and no further operations will be permitted to continue.

So far, more than 30,000 people have signed a petition on Change.org to keep Cascade open.

