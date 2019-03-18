Bulls Game Notes For Monday @ Phoenix
- The Suns swept the Bulls last season but Chicago won the first meeting between these teams this season at home on November 21, 124-116. The Bulls are 1-3 in their last four visits to Phoenix and have not swept the Bulls since doing so in 2013-14.
- Chicago lost its fifth game in a row yesterday in Sacramento, 129-102. Chicago has allowed 124.8 points per game during its losing streak, the most it has allowed in a five-game span since the 1983-84 season.
- Lauri Markkanen has scored in double-figures in 29 consecutive games, the longest single-season streak by a Bull since Derrick Rose had 58 straight double-digit efforts in his 2010-11 MVP campaign.
- The Suns beat the Pelicans in overtime on Saturday, 138-136, moving to 6-4 in their last 10 games. It is the second time in the last three seasons that Phoenix has had a winning record over any 10-game span, along with a 6-4 stretch from December 2017 to January 2018.
- Devin Booker had 40 points and 13 assists in the win, posting the first 40/10 game of his career. Only two players in the last 20 seasons have had a 40/10 game at a younger age than Booker (22 years, 137 days) – LeBron James (four times; youngest was at 19-88) and Trae Young (20-163).
- Kelly Oubre Jr. scored a career-high 32 points in the win on 12-for-25 shooting. He is averaging 21.0 points while shooting 48.6 percent from the field in March, both of which are career highs for a single month (minimum 100 field-goal attempts).