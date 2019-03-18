Bulls Game Notes For Monday @ Phoenix

Posted 3:31 PM, March 18, 2019, by
  • The Suns swept the Bulls last season but Chicago won the first meeting between these teams this season at home on November 21, 124-116. The Bulls are 1-3 in their last four visits to Phoenix and have not swept the Bulls since doing so in 2013-14.
  • Chicago lost its fifth game in a row yesterday in Sacramento, 129-102. Chicago has allowed 124.8 points per game during its losing streak, the most it has allowed in a five-game span since the 1983-84 season.
  • Lauri Markkanen has scored in double-figures in 29 consecutive games, the longest single-season streak by a Bull since Derrick Rose had 58 straight double-digit efforts in his 2010-11 MVP campaign.
  • The Suns beat the Pelicans in overtime on Saturday, 138-136, moving to 6-4 in their last 10 games. It is the second time in the last three seasons that Phoenix has had a winning record over any 10-game span, along with a 6-4 stretch from December 2017 to January 2018.
  • Devin Booker had 40 points and 13 assists in the win, posting the first 40/10 game of his career. Only two players in the last 20 seasons have had a 40/10 game at a younger age than Booker (22 years, 137 days) – LeBron James (four times; youngest was at 19-88) and Trae Young (20-163).
  • Kelly Oubre Jr. scored a career-high 32 points in the win on 12-for-25 shooting. He is averaging 21.0 points while shooting 48.6 percent from the field in March, both of which are career highs for a single month (minimum 100 field-goal attempts).
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.