Blackhawks Game Notes For Monday vs. Vancouver
- Each of Vancouver’s last two games have resulted in a shootout: a shootout win against Dallas on Sunday and a shootout loss versus New Jersey on Friday. The Canucks have played in nine shootout games this season (4-5 record) – only the Rangers (10) have played in more such games.
- Chicago beat Montreal, 2-0, on Saturday, just its second shutout of the season. The Hawks have allowed only six goals in their last four games, their fewest in a four-game stretch since November 14-21 (six goals). They had allowed 18 goals in their previous four games.
- The Blackhawks won in overtime against the Canucks on February 7, a game in which each team had five power-play opportunities. This season, Chicago and its opponents have combined to go 23.5 percent on the power play, the highest by any team and its opponent in the league.
- After playing in 37 games without a goal this season for the Canucks, Tim Schaller tallied two goals against the Stars on Sunday. He has only seven points (2g, 5a) in his first season with Vancouver after having 22 points (12g, 10a) last season with Boston.
- Jonathan Toews has 71 points (30g, 41a) in 71 games this season, the second most in a season in his career (76 in 2010-11). He needs four more goals to match a career high in goals (2008-09) and three assists to match his career high in assists (2010-11).
- Vancouver’s two goals in its last game against Dallas both came in the first period. Chicago has allowed 92 goals in the first period this season, most in the NHL.