Applications now accepted for Chicago’s summer youth jobs program

Posted 12:30 PM, March 18, 2019, by , Updated at 01:21PM, March 18, 2019
onesummerchicago

CHICAGO–Now is a good time for Chicago teens and young adults to find summer work.

The city of Chicago has started accepting applications for the One Summer Chicago program.

People ages 14 to 24 can apply for more than 32,000 jobs and internships.

This year, the city has added a program called Summer Fast Track.

It offers 200 high school seniors free high school and college level career and technical courses.

The One Summer Program runs from July 1 through Aug. 9.

For more information, go to: www.onesummerchicago.org

