1 killed, 1 seriously injured in rollover crash on Bishop Ford

Posted 5:57 AM, March 18, 2019, by

CHICAGO — One person was killed and another person was seriously injured after a rollover crash on the Bishop Ford on Chicago’s Far South Side.

The accident happened around 10 p.m. Sunday near 130th Street.

According to Illinois State Police, a car traveling northbound at a high-speed veered off the freeway and rolled onto a side street.

A man was pinned inside the car and killed. A 37-year-old woman was ejected from the car. She was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center where she is in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

 

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.