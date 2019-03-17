Vanille celebrates National Macaron Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The WGN Sunday Morning news is making macarons! A Macaron is a sweet meringue-based confection made with egg white, icing sugar, granulated sugar, almond powder or ground almond, and food coloring.

Vanille is located in Lincoln Park (2108 N. Clark St.) Lakeview (3243 N. Broadway) Chicago French Market inside Ogilvie Metra Station (131 N. Clinton Ave.) and Hyde Park (5229 S. Harper Court).

On Wednesday, March 20, National Macaron Day, Vanille will donate 10 percent of all in-store and online sales of any products to Special Olympics Chicago, the organization that offers athletic training and competition to local children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Celebrated by pastry shops in big cities nationwide with a donation to a charity of their choice, National Macaron Day simultaneously honors both the colorful confections and the first day of spring.

Recipe

Macaron Shell or Cookie Part:

Put the first amount of egg whites into the bowl of a stand mixer with a whisk attachment

Combine the water and sugar to make a syrup. Begin cooking. At 239°F, begin whipping the egg whites

At 248°F pour the hot syrup over the whipping egg whites to make an Italian meringue

Combine the almond flour and powdered sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer with a paddle attachment.

When your meringue is at 104°F remove from the mixer and replace with the dry ingredients

Add the second amount of egg whites to the dry ingredients and mix to form a firm paste

Add have of your meringue to your paste and slowly incorporate

Add the second half of your meringue and continue to mix on low speed until your meringe is 80-85% incorporated

Remove the mix from the stand mixer and finish incorporating the meringue by hand using a rubber spatula

Continue mixing to create a soft and shiny batter. This is known as macaronner. Pay close attention to not over macaronner (mix)

With a piping bag, fitted with a plain round tip, pipe macarons onto a silicone mat or parchement paper to a diameter of 1 and 3/16 inches

Bake macarons on a double baking sheet for 10-11 minutes at 325°F (rotate the baking sheets halfway thru baking)

Sugar 10.5 oz

Water 2.5 oz

Egg Whites 4 oz

Almond Flour 10.5 oz

Powdered Sugar 10.5 oz

Egg Whites 4 oz

Food coloring

1 cup cream

1 cup andes mints

1 cup milk chocolate

3 ½ Tbsp butter (unsalted)

Bring cream to a boil, pour over chocolates in medium size bowl.

Whisk chocolates and cream together until smooth.

Slowly whisk in butter.

Cover with plastic wrap touching ganache. Let set up completely before piping on macaron shells.