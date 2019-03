JOLIET, Ill. — Residents in the south suburbs woke up Sunday to a scene that looked more like Christmas morning and not St Patrick’s Day.

A band of snow swept through areas South of I-80 leaving as much as one inch in spots.

Scenes across Joliet this morning with 2.7” of snowfall on this St. Patrick’s Day. (8:00am total) #ilwx @NWSChicago pic.twitter.com/NvwB1McvQW — Joliet Weather Center (@JolietWeather) March 17, 2019

Areas north of the city also saw a slight winter wonderland Sunday.

Snowfall reports through 7AM: 4.0” Ottawa

3.0” Wilmington

3.0” Marseilles

2.9” Carbon Hill

2.8” Herscher

2.0” Morris

1.0” New Lenox

1.0” Lockport

0.4” Homer Glen

0.0” CHI-Midway

0.0” CHI-O’Hare#ILwx ☃️ — Mike Hamernik (@MikeHamernik) March 17, 2019

The snow is not expected to last long. Temps will warm up Sunday afternoon and throughout the week. Update at wgntv.com/weather