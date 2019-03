Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former Blackhawks Joel Quenneville has kept a pretty low profile since his firing in early November. Sunday, Quenneville was back on the bench coaching a group of Blackhawks alums at a charity event at Willowbrook Ice Arena.

Dan Roan was able to catch up with the Coach Q to find out what he's been up to, how closely he's watching his former team, how he dealt with his dismissal, and how soon he's like to get back on an NHL bench.