× ‘Chuy’ Garcia endorses Lori Lightfoot in Chicago mayoral race

CHICAGO — U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia on Sunday endorsed Lori Lightfoot in the Chicago mayoral race.

Lightfoot, who previously headed the Chicago Police Board, will face Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle in an April 2 runoff election.

Either candidate will make history as the city’s first black female mayor.

Lightfoot and Preckwinkle were the two top vote-getters in February’s 14-way mayoral election, pulling in roughly 17 and 16 percent of the vote, respectively.

“Chicago needs a fresh start,” Garcia said at a news conference Sunday. “Chicago needs a new generation of leadership. It needs to break from the vestiges of old machine politics.”

Lightfoot has never held elected office. Preckwinkle, a former alderman, has been criticized for her ties to embattled Ald. Ed Burke. He is currently the subject of a federal investigation.

Garcia previously forced Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel to a runoff election in the city’s 2015 mayoral race. Emanuel won the runoff with roughly 55 percent of the vote.