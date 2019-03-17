× Body pulled from Lake Michigan near Grant Park

CHICAGO — Police recovered a decomposed body in Lake Michigan near Buckingham Fountain in downtown Chicago on Sunday.

Calls about a body in the water came in just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Chicago Police Department and Chicago Fire Department.

The body was recovered about 15 feet from shore near the 500 block of South Lake Shore Drive, officials said. The body was too badly decomposed to identify the person’s gender.