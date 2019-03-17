× Band of wet snow south of Interstate-80 this Sunday morning

As a weak center of low pressure moves east through central Illinois into central Indiana this Sunday morning, a band of wet snow is laying out across the southern portion of the Chicago area, south of Interstate-80. Farther south, the precipitation changes over to rain. Accumulations of 1 to as much as 3-inches may occur in this snow band, so if you are driving south of Interstate-80 this morning, be aware that conditions may become slick and travel slowed. Snow will gradually end from the west this morning.

Latest Regional Weather Radar Mosaic…