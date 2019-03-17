× What were the temperatures the day of the Chicago Bears Super Bowl parade in January 1986?

Dear Tom,

What were the temperatures the day of the Chicago Bears Super Bowl parade in January 1986?

— Bob White, Chicago

Dear Bob,

It was a frigid Jan. 27 when the Bears had a ticker-tape parade in the Loop celebrating their 46-10 Super Bowl XX victory over the New England Patriots. Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski checked the day’s weather stats and reported the high was just 5 above and the low 6 below. The midafternoon parade began with the mercury hovering near 4 above. Brisk northwest winds kept wind chills in the minus-25 to minus-30 range based on the wind chill formula in use at the time. Using today’s formula, the wind chills were more in the minus-15 to minus-20 range. The team was supposed to ride in open convertibles, but due to the frigid conditions opted for enclosed buses.