St. Patrick’s Day Climatology 1871-2018
Year’s warmest weather likely this week, with temps. in the 60s
Wednesday’s wintry mix leads into 2 quieter weather days; intensifying weekend storm’s windy Saturday rains segue to powerhouse Sunday winds with snow showers in tow; late-season arctic blast due for Feb’s close late next week
WGN MORNING NEWS TO HOST LIVE ST. PATRICK’S DAY CELEBRATION ON FRIDAY, MARCH 15!
Did we break the city’s annual precipitation record in 2018?
Severe weather season approaches as temperatures rise
Unsettled week ahead; weather to turn colder by Friday
Wild weather week; big snow, historic cold, rapid warm-up
Chill’s easing—but slowly; latest California storm heads into nation’s mid-section this weekend; it threatens a period of rain/high winds here; an Upper Midwest snowstorm and severe weather to the South—possibly into downstate Illinois/Indiana
Freezing rain climatology and our roller coaster winter
Storm behind snow records in the Southwest heads this way; NO big snows here—but rains due Saturday & high winds (50+mph gusts) hit Sunday; snowstorm targeting Upper Midwest & 2019’s biggest severe weather outbreak possible downstate
Temps take plunge but more wintry weather due by weekend
It seems the Chicago area had fewer thunderstorms in 2018 than in previous years. Is that correct?