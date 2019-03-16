× Is there any place that has recorded a record high and a record low on the same date?

Dear Tom,

— Mike Anderson

Dear Mike,

Despite Chicago’s rapidly changing weather, it never has and probably never will happen here. However, this rare meteorological event has been documented numerous times, mainly in the higher elevations of the West. It almost always requires an arid environment coupled with unlimited sunshine to boost the afternoon high, and clear skies and light winds to enable nighttime temperatures to plummet. Through 2000, Weatherwise magazine found just nine such occurrences after scouring more than a century of weather records, but then a rash of them were logged during a western U.S. drought in 2002: Park City, Utah, did it three times in one week (Aug. 11, 13 and 15); Alamosa, Colo., achieved it on Aug. 25 and 26; and in Safford, Ariz., on Aug. 25.