Flooding on Chicago-area rivers

Posted 1:04 PM, March 16, 2019, by

Due to recent rains and snow melt, segments of the Rock, Fox, Illinois, Pecatonica, Kishwaukee, Des Plaines and Kankakee Rivers continue in flood.  On the Rock River major flooding is expected at Rockton and Byron with Record flooding forecast in Rockford and Latham Park. Major flooding is also forecast on the Pecatonica River at Shirland.

River segments in Flood or under Advisory (close to flood) are depicted in green on the headlined map.

Following is a Hydrologic summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service this Saturday morning:

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr  Warning/
                     Stage    Today            Change Advisory

North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Rd)  18.0    14.63  07 AM Sat  -0.31



Des Plaines River
Russell                7.0     7.86  06 AM Sat  -0.14 MINOR
Gurnee                 7.0     9.04  06 AM Sat   0.29 MODERATE
Lincolnshire          12.5    13.17  07 AM Sat   0.32 MINOR
Des Plaines           15.0    15.25  07 AM Sat   0.44 MINOR
River Forest          16.0    11.55  07 AM Sat   0.57
Riverside              7.5     6.04  07 AM Sat   0.11

Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5     9.84  06 AM Sat   0.41 MODERATE
Montgomery            13.0    13.03  06 AM Sat  -0.06 MINOR
Dayton                12.0    10.74  07 AM Sat  -0.77

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook           19.5    16.77  07 AM Sat  -1.36

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville           11.5     8.84  07 AM Sat  -0.68

Du Page River
Plainfield            12.0     8.47  07 AM Sat  -0.83
Shorewood              6.5     3.88  07 AM Sat  -0.50



Iroquois River
Rensselaer            12.0     7.72  06 AM Sat  -0.07
Foresman              18.0    13.11  07 AM Sat   0.30
Chebanse              16.0     9.02  07 AM Sat   0.10
Iroquois              18.0    12.67  07 AM Sat   0.12

Sugar Creek
Milford               18.0     9.94  07 AM Sat  -1.42

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge          10.0     7.29  07 AM Sat   0.62
Kouts                 11.0     8.02  07 AM Sat   0.49
Shelby                 9.0     8.68  07 AM Sat   0.28 MINOR
Momence                5.0     3.27  07 AM Sat  -0.05
Wilmington             6.5     3.63  07 AM Sat  -0.08

Thorn Creek
Thornton              10.0     4.31  06 AM Sat  -1.48



Little Calumet River
Dyer                  12.0     3.71  07 AM Sat  -0.39

Munster               12.0     7.75  07 AM Sat  -1.32
South Holland         16.5     9.30  07 AM Sat  -1.51

Mazon River
Coal City             12.0     4.82  07 AM Sat  -1.78

Vermilion River
Pontiac               14.0     5.97  07 AM Sat  -1.10
Leonore               16.0     9.88  07 AM Sat  -1.44

Upper Illinois River
Morris                16.0    10.82  07 AM Sat  -0.43
Ottawa               463.0   461.79  06 AM Sat  -0.50 ADVISORY
La Salle              20.0    22.27  07 AM Sat   0.35 MINOR

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb               10.0     5.76  07 AM Sat  -1.44

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere              9.0     8.26  06 AM Sat  -1.46
Perryville            12.0    13.53  06 AM Sat  -1.57 MINOR

Pecatonica River
Shirland              12.0    16.02  07 AM Sat   0.53 MAJOR

Rock River
Rockton               10.0    13.54  06 AM Sat   0.46 MAJOR
Latham Park           9.0        M  M              M  RECORD
Rockford (Auburn St)   6.0     7.03  07 AM Sat   0.51 RECORD
Byron                 13.0    16.60  07 AM Sat   0.28 MAJOR
Dixon                 16.0    14.55  06 AM Sat  -2.85 MINOR
