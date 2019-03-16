Flooding on Chicago-area rivers
Due to recent rains and snow melt, segments of the Rock, Fox, Illinois, Pecatonica, Kishwaukee, Des Plaines and Kankakee Rivers continue in flood. On the Rock River major flooding is expected at Rockton and Byron with Record flooding forecast in Rockford and Latham Park. Major flooding is also forecast on the Pecatonica River at Shirland.
River segments in Flood or under Advisory (close to flood) are depicted in green on the headlined map.
Following is a Hydrologic summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service this Saturday morning:
Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Warning/
Stage Today Change Advisory
North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Rd) 18.0 14.63 07 AM Sat -0.31
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 7.86 06 AM Sat -0.14 MINOR
Gurnee 7.0 9.04 06 AM Sat 0.29 MODERATE
Lincolnshire 12.5 13.17 07 AM Sat 0.32 MINOR
Des Plaines 15.0 15.25 07 AM Sat 0.44 MINOR
River Forest 16.0 11.55 07 AM Sat 0.57
Riverside 7.5 6.04 07 AM Sat 0.11
Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 9.84 06 AM Sat 0.41 MODERATE
Montgomery 13.0 13.03 06 AM Sat -0.06 MINOR
Dayton 12.0 10.74 07 AM Sat -0.77
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 16.77 07 AM Sat -1.36
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 8.84 07 AM Sat -0.68
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 8.47 07 AM Sat -0.83
Shorewood 6.5 3.88 07 AM Sat -0.50
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 7.72 06 AM Sat -0.07
Foresman 18.0 13.11 07 AM Sat 0.30
Chebanse 16.0 9.02 07 AM Sat 0.10
Iroquois 18.0 12.67 07 AM Sat 0.12
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 9.94 07 AM Sat -1.42
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 7.29 07 AM Sat 0.62
Kouts 11.0 8.02 07 AM Sat 0.49
Shelby 9.0 8.68 07 AM Sat 0.28 MINOR
Momence 5.0 3.27 07 AM Sat -0.05
Wilmington 6.5 3.63 07 AM Sat -0.08
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 4.31 06 AM Sat -1.48
Little Calumet River
Dyer 12.0 3.71 07 AM Sat -0.39
Munster 12.0 7.75 07 AM Sat -1.32
South Holland 16.5 9.30 07 AM Sat -1.51
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 4.82 07 AM Sat -1.78
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 5.97 07 AM Sat -1.10
Leonore 16.0 9.88 07 AM Sat -1.44
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 10.82 07 AM Sat -0.43
Ottawa 463.0 461.79 06 AM Sat -0.50 ADVISORY
La Salle 20.0 22.27 07 AM Sat 0.35 MINOR
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 5.76 07 AM Sat -1.44
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 8.26 06 AM Sat -1.46
Perryville 12.0 13.53 06 AM Sat -1.57 MINOR
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 16.02 07 AM Sat 0.53 MAJOR
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 13.54 06 AM Sat 0.46 MAJOR
Latham Park 9.0 M M M RECORD
Rockford (Auburn St) 6.0 7.03 07 AM Sat 0.51 RECORD
Byron 13.0 16.60 07 AM Sat 0.28 MAJOR
Dixon 16.0 14.55 06 AM Sat -2.85 MINOR