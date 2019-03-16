× Flooding on Chicago-area rivers

Due to recent rains and snow melt, segments of the Rock, Fox, Illinois, Pecatonica, Kishwaukee, Des Plaines and Kankakee Rivers continue in flood. On the Rock River major flooding is expected at Rockton and Byron with Record flooding forecast in Rockford and Latham Park. Major flooding is also forecast on the Pecatonica River at Shirland.

River segments in Flood or under Advisory (close to flood) are depicted in green on the headlined map.

Following is a Hydrologic summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service this Saturday morning: