Driver shot on I-57

Posted 8:41 AM, March 16, 2019

Illinois State Police are investigating after a shooting on I-57 overnight.  Police say two people were in a car in the southbound lanes near 111th street when another car pulled up alongside them and opened fire.  The driver was shot in the knee and pulled off the road into a gas station at 111th and Ashland.  The other passenger in the car was not hit.  State Police investigators shut down the southbound lanes looking for evidence.  The driver is being treated at Christ Hospital.  So far police have not determined a motive for the shooting, and no suspects are in custody.

