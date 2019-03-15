What are the world high/low temp records; and, what are Chicago’s?

Dear Tom,

What are the world high and low temperature records; and, what are Chicago’s?



Alvira Franko,

Chicago

Dear Alvira,

Of all the world’s locations that are candidates for extreme temperature occurrences, two places rank above all others: Deserts for heat and polar regions for cold. Among the world’s deserts, Death Valley, California, claims the world’s heat record: 134 degrees recorded there on July 10, 1913. Death Valley is located in the east-central part of the Mojave Desert. The Earth’s south polar region, the Antarctic icecap, is the coldest place. The world’s lowest temperature was registered there on July 21, 1983: -129 degrees at Vostok. Chicago’s highest official temperature is 105 degrees (July 24, 1934), 29 degrees lower than the world’s highest temperature. Its lowest temperature stands at -27 degrees (Jan. 20, 1985), 102 degrees higher than world record low.