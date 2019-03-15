Sun shines on St. Patrick’s Day parades

There may be scattered clouds, but for the most part the sun should be out during St. Patrick’s Day parades this weekend. With near-perfect timing, a band of light snow should move through the area from the northwest Saturday night.

With a persistent northwest flow aloft, seasonably cool air will continue to flow into the Midwest and Great Lakes the next few days – daily highs averaging about 5-degrees below normal. By the middle of next week a subtle pattern change will emerge with the cooler northwest winds aloft shunting off to the east, replaced by a dry warming westerly flow. Daytime temperatures should warm into the 50s the latter part of the workweek with 60s projected by next weekend.