St. Patrick’s Day weekend in Chicago: How to watch the river dyeing, parade

CHICAGO — Chicago is getting ready to celebrate St. Patrick's Day this weekend.

The festivities kick off Saturday morning with the dyeing of the Chicago River at 9 a.m.

The dyeing can be vest viewed from the east side of Michigan Avenue, the west side of Columbus Drive, or Upper and Lower Wacker Drive between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive.

The downtown parade kicks off at noon at Balbo and Columbus Drives. The parade will proceed north on Columbus Drive and the viewing stand will be located in front of Buckingham Fountain.

There will be new security measures in place this year. Organizers say they wanted to tighten security to make sure everyone stays safe.

For more information, go to chicagostpatricksdayparade.org.