Police release photos after CTA worker stabbed on Red Line platform

CHICAGO — Police are asking the public for help identifying five people after a CTA worker was stabbed on a Red Line platform Friday.

The incident happened about 2 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of South State Street, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The victim, a 38-year-old ironworker who contracted for the CTA, was trying to break up a fight among a group of people when someone stabbed him in the chest and abdomen. The people then fled.

Police on Friday night released images of five people officers said were involved in the altercation.

The wounded worker was rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition had stabilized.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit a tip at CPDTIP.com. The case is No. JC185988.

41.869217 -87.627567