Park Ridge students raise money, shave heads for St. Baldrick’s Challenge

Posted 12:24 PM, March 15, 2019, by , Updated at 12:29PM, March 15, 2019

PARK RIDGE, Ill. -- People across the Chicago-area are participating in the St. Baldrick's Challenge and shaving their heads for a good cause: to help fight childhood cancer.

A couple of students at Lincoln Middle School in Park Ridge have raised money and will shave their heads, all in honor of 3-year-old Michael.

WGN's Patrick Elwood tells the story in the video player above

For more information on St. Baldricks, go to: www.stbaldricks.org

Watch Patrick Elwood and others shave their heads on LIVE TV:

