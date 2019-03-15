Park Ridge students raise money, shave heads for St. Baldrick’s Challenge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARK RIDGE, Ill. -- People across the Chicago-area are participating in the St. Baldrick's Challenge and shaving their heads for a good cause: to help fight childhood cancer.

A couple of students at Lincoln Middle School in Park Ridge have raised money and will shave their heads, all in honor of 3-year-old Michael.

For more information on St. Baldricks, go to: www.stbaldricks.org

