Mr. Fix It brings you green products for St. Patrick's Day.
Mr. Fix It with green products for St. Patrick’s Day
-
WGN MORNING NEWS TO HOST LIVE ST. PATRICK’S DAY CELEBRATION ON FRIDAY, MARCH 15!
-
Midday Fix: Live performances from The Trinity Irish Dancers
-
Mr. Fix It with products from the International Home and Housewares Show
-
Mr. Fix It on how to keep water out of your home
-
Mr. Fix It: How to keep your home warm this winter
-
-
Mr. Fix It with tips to prepare for winter weather
-
The Morning Show gets ready for the St. Patrick’s Day party with an inflatable pub!
-
Mr. Fix It with home tips for winter
-
Mr. Fix It with tips on getting stubborn stains out of furniture, rugs
-
Mr. Fix It: Using lighting to protect your home
-
-
Midday Fix: Joslyn Marie performs live
-
Mr. Fix It with tips for the extreme cold
-
Mr. Fix It: How to get the most out of your smart device at home