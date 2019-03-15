Lunchbreak: Steak & Guinness Pie
Kieran McKinney
Chef O’Neill’s Pub & Restaurant
3471 N. Elston Ave.
Chicago, IL
773-583-3066
https://www.chiefoneillspub.com/
Events:
https://www.chiefoneillspub.com/event/st-patricks-festival/
Recipe:
Chief O’Neill’s Steak and Guinness Pie
Preparation time min 30
Serves 6 guests
Ingredients
- 1 1⁄2 lbs stewing beef, diced
- sea salt, to taste
- fresh ground black pepper, to taste
- 2 tablespoons flour (heaping)
- 2 -3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 cup red wine
- ½ tbs tomato paste
- 1 cup beef stock
- 1 cup water
- 1 onion, peeled and roughly chopped
- 2 -3 carrots, peeled and chopped (depending on size)
- 2-3 stalks celery
- 2 tbs granulated garlic
- 1-2 Bay leaves
- 2 cups Guinness stout (Can substitute the Guinness for beef stock)
- 1 sheet puff pastry, defrosted (1 sheet from a 1 lb. 2 oz. package)
- 1 egg, beaten
Directions
- Season your beef generously with salt and pepper. Sprinkle with the flour and toss around until all pieces are well coated.
- Heat olive oil, over med.-high heat, in a large casserole type pan and brown the meat. Make sure to not crowd your meat. You may do this in two batches, if necessary.
- Add the onion & celery and cook for 1 more minute. Then add the carrots, Bay leaves and granulated garlic. Cook for another 4 minutes. Add the Guinness the red wine, beef stock, tomato paste and water and bring to a boil. Stir and turn down the heat to simmer. Simmer this mixture for about 2 hours or until the meat is very tender. The sauce should be thick and intensely flavored. Season if needed.
- To make pies:
- Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F.
- Put your meat filling into a large, round baking dish. You could also make individual pies. Any high-sided round ovenproof bowl is fine.
- Roll out the pastry, dusting with flour as you go, until it is about 1/4 inch thick. Cut out a large circle (or individual circles for smaller servings) – about 1/2 inch bigger than the top of your bowl. Brush the rim(s) of the bowl with the beaten egg, then place the pastry circle(s) on top, pushing the excess pastry down the outside of the bowl to secure. Lightly score the top of the pastry in a criss-cross manner and brush with more of the beaten egg.
- Bake in the middle of the preheated oven for about 8-10 minutes or until golden and bubbling.