Mary Corcoran teaches Marcus Leshock how to make traditional Irish Soda Bread just in time for Saint Patrick's Day.

Corcoran, who grew up in County Cork, Ireland grew up having Irish Soda Bread nearly everyday as it was a staple in her household.

"The Native American's discovered baking soda," Corcoran said. "It was brought to Europe around the 1840's. They started making soda bread and that's how it started."

Ingredients:

4 cups flour

4 Tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 1/2 teaspoon salt

4 Tablespoons butter

1 1/4 cups raisin

1 3/4 cups buttermilk

1 egg

Method:

Combine all the dry ingredients.

Add the butter and knead with hands to combine. Should be the consistency of bread crumbs.

Slowly incorporate the buttermilk and egg into the dry ingredients.

Sprinkle flour on surface and create round mound with the dough.

Put dough inside of a cast iron skilled. Use a knife to score a cross in the top of it, so heat gets to the center of it while it cooks.

Bake at 375 degrees for 45-55 minutes

Mary's pro tip: Soak the raisins in boiling water the night before and drain them. Mary says it makes them much softer. It's worth noting, however, that traditional Irish soda bread has no raisins at all!