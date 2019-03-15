× EF-0 tornado touched down in Lowell, Indiana Thursday, NWS confirms

LOWELL, Ind. — The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-0 tornado touched down in Northwest Indiana.

Officials say the “short-lived” tornado touched down in Lowell, Indiana around 1:50 p.m. Thursday.

The EF-0 caused winds as high as 85 m.p.h and traveled for 1.5 miles with a width of 75 yards.

It lasted about two or three minutes and may have lifted briefly once or twice.

The damage was limited mostly to trees, with one falling on a home.

This was the first tornado in Lake County, Indiana since multiple tornadoes touched down on June 30, 2014. It is the earliest tornado in the calendar year in Lake County since an F2 on March 12, 1976.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.