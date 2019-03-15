× CTA employee stabbed on platform of Red Line station

CHICAGO — A CTA employee was stabbed on the platform of a Red Line Station.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Friday at the Roosevelt station.

Police said two men and a woman were chasing a man on the Red Line platform. The man tried to use the CTA employee as a shield, and the employee was stabbed in the chest and abdomen.

The employee was transported to Northwestern Hospital where he is in stable condition.

Police are investigating. No one is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.