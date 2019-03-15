× Bulls Game Notes For Friday @ LA Clippers

➢ The Clippers have won six straight games against the Bulls. With a win, they would tie their longest winning streak ever against Chicago (seven straight from 2001-04).

➢ Landry Shamet has made a three-pointer in 24 straight games. If he can extend his streak to 25, it would be tied for the fifth-longest streak in NBA history by a rookie; the only rookies with streaks longer than 25 games are Rudy Fernandez (33), Stephen Curry (32), Kirk Hinrich (29) and Lonzo Ball (28).

➢ Lou Williams is averaging at least 20.0 points and 5.0 assists per game for a second straight season. The only other player in Clippers franchise history to do that in back-to-back seasons was Randy Smith, who did so in three straight from 1975-76 to 1977-78 when the team was based in Buffalo.

➢ This year marks the sixth straight season the Bulls are averaging more points per game than the season before. That’s tied for the third-longest streak in NBA history behind the Hawks (active streak of eight straight) and the Syracuse Nationals (seven straight from 1954-55 to 1960-61).

➢ Kris Dunn has had multiple steals in each of his last six games. The last Bulls player to have a streak of seven games or longer was Kirk Hinrich (seven straight in February 2004).