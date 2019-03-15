Bulls Game Notes For Friday @ LA Clippers

The Clippers have won six straight games against the Bulls. With a win, they would tie their longest winning streak ever against Chicago (seven straight from 2001-04).
Landry Shamet has made a three-pointer in 24 straight games. If he can extend his streak to 25, it would be tied for the fifth-longest streak in NBA history by a rookie; the only rookies with streaks longer than 25 games are Rudy Fernandez (33), Stephen Curry (32), Kirk Hinrich (29) and Lonzo Ball (28).
Lou Williams is averaging at least 20.0 points and 5.0 assists per game for a second straight season. The only other player in Clippers franchise history to do that in back-to-back seasons was Randy Smith, who did so in three straight from 1975-76 to 1977-78 when the team was based in Buffalo.
This year marks the sixth straight season the Bulls are averaging more points per game than the season before. That’s tied for the third-longest streak in NBA history behind the Hawks (active streak of eight straight) and the Syracuse Nationals (seven straight from 1954-55 to 1960-61).
Kris Dunn has had multiple steals in each of his last six games. The last Bulls player to have a streak of seven games or longer was Kirk Hinrich (seven straight in February 2004).
Robin Lopez was averaging 6.1 points per game through the end of January this season, but is averaging 15.5 points per game since the start of February – the largest scoring increase (+9.4) by any NBA player since the start of February.
