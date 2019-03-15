Bears sign former Falcons wide receiver Marvin Hall

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The free agent frenzy continues at Halas Hall.

The Bears signed former Falcons wide receiver Marvin Hall to a one-year contract Friday.

Hall played in all 16 games for Atlanta last season, catching 10 passes for 149 yards with one touchdown. The 5’10”, 190 pound Los Angeles native also returned 26 kickoffs for 616 yards.

The #Bears have signed former #Falcons WR Marvin Hall Jr., one of the fastest players in the NFL, source said. He was recorded at 23 MPH last year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2019

The #Bears are signing former Falcons WR Marvin Hall to a 1-year contract. pic.twitter.com/lnMXwzn3iY — MonsterOfTheTriState (@SCAR_179NY) March 15, 2019

The Oakland Raiders brought Hall into the league in 2016 as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Washington, where he racked up 409 yards and a touchdown on 25 grabs.