Woman, 31, sexually assaulted in Rogers Park: police

CHICAGO — Police issued a warning after a woman said she was sexually assaulted in the Rogers Park neighborhood Wednesday evening.

Police said a 31-year-old woman was walking on the 6600 block of North Clark Street around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday when a man approached her from behind, grabbed her and put his hand over her face. Police said he covered her nose and mouth, and that the man’s hand was wet and smelled similar to alcohol.

Police said the man pulled the woman backwards and she lost consciousness. The woman woke up later, alone in an unknown building after being sexually assaulted.

Police described the man as a black, or possibly black Hispanic male. No further description was provided.

Police are reminding the public to be aware of their surroundings and to pay attention to any suspicious people loitering in the area and to report them to officials.

Anyone with any information about the incident should contact the Bureau of Detectives Area North at 312-744-8261.

******* Community Alert ******(* pic.twitter.com/oeURAyD5CU — Chicago PD 24th Dist (@ChicagoCAPS24) March 14, 2019