× Wind Advisory/possible severe thunderstorms today

South-southwest winds gusting over 50 miles per hour will prevail today with a band of potentially severe thunderstorms expected to track from west to east across the Chicago area late morning into the afternoon.

A Wind Advisory (tan-shaded area on map below) will be in effect here from mid-morning into the late evening and this along with the late-morning/early afternoon thunderstorm threat will mean difficult driving conditions, especially for high-profile vehicles (trucks, buses, vans) – tree damage and power outages may occur.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for northern and westernmost northeast Illinois counties (Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, Ogle, Lee and DeKalb) until the threat of strong thunderstorms ends by mid-afternoon.

The center of an expansive low pressure system will move northeast out of Iowa today, eventually across Wisconsin and Lake Superior into Ontario, Canada later tonight. The associated occluded front will swing through Illinois from the west, triggering the band of potentially severe thunderstorms in our area late morning into the early afternoon (see Severe Weather Outlook Map below depicting a Slight to Marginal Risk over mainly eastern portions of the Chicago area. The threat of strongest storms looks to be farther east in Indiana this afternoon/evening.