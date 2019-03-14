× What are the world high and low temperature records, and Chicago’s?

What are the world high and low temperature records, and Chicago’s?

Of all the world’s locations that are candidates for extreme temperature occurrences, two places rank above all others: Deserts for heat and polar regions for cold. Among the world’s deserts, Death Valley, California, claims the world’s heat record: 134 degrees recorded there on July 10, 1913. Death Valley is located in the east-central part of the Mojave Desert. The Earth’s south polar region, the Antarctic icecap, is the coldest place. The world’s lowest temperature was registered there on July 21, 1983: -129 degrees at Vostok. Chicago’s highest official temperature is 105 degrees (July 24, 1934), 29 degrees lower than the world’s highest temperature. Its lowest temperature stands at -27 degrees (Jan. 20, 1985), 102 degrees higher than world record low.