Tornado Watch in Effect for most of the Chicago area until 5PM CDT

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a
* Tornado Watch for portions of
Northeastern Illinois
Extreme northwestern Indiana
Lake Michigan (yellow-shaded
area on headlined map).
* Effective this Thursday afternoon from
12:20 PM until 500 PM
CDT.
* Primary threats include...
A few tornadoes likely with a couple intense tornadoes possible
Isolated damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
Isolated large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible
SUMMARY...A broken arc of low-topped supercells is expected this
afternoon across northeastern Illinois. The storm environment will
favor a threat for tornadoes, one or two of which could be strong,
along with isolated large hail and damaging gusts. The storms will
likely peak in intensity by 1-3 pm CDT, and could affect the Chicago
metropolitan area.
This includes the following Illinois and northwest Indiana counties...
BOONE CHAMPAIGN COOK
DE KALB DE WITT DUPAGE
FORD GRUNDY IROQUOIS
KANE KANKAKEE KENDALL
LAKE LA SALLE LIVINGSTON
MCHENRY MCLEAN PIATT
VERMILION WILL
BENTON JASPER LAKE
NEWTON PORTER