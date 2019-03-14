Tornado Watch in Effect for most of the Chicago area until 5PM CDT

Posted 12:34 PM, March 14, 2019, by , Updated at 12:35PM, March 14, 2019 
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Tornado Watch for portions of 
     Northeastern Illinois
     Extreme northwestern Indiana
     Lake Michigan (yellow-shaded 
     area on headlined map). 

   * Effective this Thursday afternoon from 
     12:20 PM until 500 PM
     CDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     A few tornadoes likely with a couple intense tornadoes possible
     Isolated damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
     Isolated large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible

   SUMMARY...A broken arc of low-topped supercells is expected this
   afternoon across northeastern Illinois.  The storm environment will
   favor a threat for tornadoes, one or two of which could be strong,
   along with isolated large hail and damaging gusts.  The storms will
   likely peak in intensity by 1-3 pm CDT, and could affect the Chicago
   metropolitan area.
This includes the following Illinois and northwest Indiana counties...
BOONE                CHAMPAIGN           COOK
DE KALB              DE WITT             DUPAGE
FORD                 GRUNDY              IROQUOIS
KANE                 KANKAKEE            KENDALL
LAKE                 LA SALLE            LIVINGSTON
MCHENRY              MCLEAN              PIATT
VERMILION            WILL


BENTON               JASPER              LAKE
NEWTON               PORTER
