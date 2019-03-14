× Tornado Watch in Effect for most of the Chicago area until 5PM CDT

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Tornado Watch for portions of Northeastern Illinois Extreme northwestern Indiana Lake Michigan (yellow-shaded area on headlined map). * Effective this Thursday afternoon from 12:20 PM until 500 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... A few tornadoes likely with a couple intense tornadoes possible Isolated damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible Isolated large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible SUMMARY...A broken arc of low-topped supercells is expected this afternoon across northeastern Illinois. The storm environment will favor a threat for tornadoes, one or two of which could be strong, along with isolated large hail and damaging gusts. The storms will likely peak in intensity by 1-3 pm CDT, and could affect the Chicago metropolitan area. This includes the following Illinois and northwest Indiana counties...

BOONE CHAMPAIGN COOK DE KALB DE WITT DUPAGE FORD GRUNDY IROQUOIS KANE KANKAKEE KENDALL LAKE LA SALLE LIVINGSTON MCHENRY MCLEAN PIATT VERMILION WILL

BENTON JASPER LAKE NEWTON PORTER