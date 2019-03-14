× Tornado Warning for northwestern Livingston County discontinued

11:15AM CDT…

Rotation within the strong thunderstorm cell in northwestern Livingston County has weakened and the Tornado Warning based on the weather radar signature has been discontinued.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ill. — A Tornado Warning has been issued until 11:15 a.m. Thursday for northwestern Livingston County in central Illinois.

The National Weather Service in Chicago issued the warning, reporting a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Pontiac, moving northeast at 55 mph.

Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

This dangerous storm will be near Odell around 11:05 a.m. and Dwight around 11:15 a.m.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Cornell, including the following interstate: I-55 between mile markers 194 and 218.